Informed Source Denies Reports About Preparations for Putin-Biden Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Media reports about preparations for a new meeting of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden are false, a high-ranking source in Moscow who is close to the diplomatic circles told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Strana.ua news portal reported that Putin and Biden could hold a new summit in October, also claiming that negotiations on organizational issues were launched.

"Do you trust Ukrainian information resources? I do not. This is fake information," the source said.