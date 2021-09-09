UrduPoint.com

Informed Source Denies Reports About Preparations For Putin-Biden Summit

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 03:02 PM

Informed Source Denies Reports About Preparations for Putin-Biden Summit

Media reports about preparations for a new meeting of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden are false, a high-ranking source in Moscow who is close to the diplomatic circles told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Media reports about preparations for a new meeting of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden are false, a high-ranking source in Moscow who is close to the diplomatic circles told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Strana.ua news portal reported that Putin and Biden could hold a new summit in October, also claiming that negotiations on organizational issues were launched.

"Do you trust Ukrainian information resources? I do not. This is fake information," the source said.

Related Topics

Moscow Vladimir Putin October Media

Recent Stories

PTI MPA Ashraf Rind’s close relatives torture jo ..

PTI MPA Ashraf Rind’s close relatives torture journalist’s father

2 minutes ago
 UAE announces 772 new COVID-19 cases, 1,026 recove ..

UAE announces 772 new COVID-19 cases, 1,026 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hour ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan can outplay India in T20 WC: Azhar Mahmoo ..

Pakistan can outplay India in T20 WC: Azhar Mahmood

5 minutes ago
 31 restaurants, 26 shops sealed, 57 arrested for v ..

31 restaurants, 26 shops sealed, 57 arrested for violating SOPs

5 minutes ago
 German exports rise again amid supply chain woes

German exports rise again amid supply chain woes

5 minutes ago
 Japan Airline to raise 2.7 bln USD as travel deman ..

Japan Airline to raise 2.7 bln USD as travel demand remains low

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.