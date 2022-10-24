UrduPoint.com

Infowar Method Like Kiev's 'Dirty Bomb' Scenario Already Tried By West In Syria - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Infowar Method Like Kiev's 'Dirty Bomb' Scenario Already Tried by West in Syria - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Information warfare technologies similar to Ukraine's "dirty bomb" provocation have already been used in Syria by the White Helmets volunteer organization under the guidance of the West, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"It is worth noting that similar information warfare technologies have already been used by the West in Syria, when the White Helmets shoot propaganda videos there about the use of chemical weapons by the government forces," Kirillov said at a press briefing.

One of the highest profile episodes was a provocation organized by the White Helmets in the Syrian town of Khan Shaykhun on April 4, 2017, the official added.

"Look at the photo showing people selecting soil samples without any personal protective equipment. However, this doesn't seem to bother anyone! Especially those who have decided to launch a missile attack against a sovereign country ” Syria," Kirillov said.

According to the Russian official, the US used this provocation as a pretext to launch a missile attack on Syria's Shayrat airbase without waiting for the start of the investigation and a UN Security Council decision .

"A similar scenario (with a so-called dirty bomb in Ukraine) is very likely to be used in this case as well," Kirillov added.

On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed to his French, UK, US and Turkish counterparts his concern that Kiev, according to credible sources in various countries, including Ukraine, was preparing a provocation related to the detonation of a dirty bomb on its own territory, in order to blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction and, thus, tarnish the country's image. According to the sources, Kiev has already begun the practical implementation of this plan under the guidance of its Western curators, with the work to create the bomb already in the final stages.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in turn, denied the allegations and said that Kiev remained committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

