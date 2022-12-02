InfoWars Head Alex Jones Files for Bankruptcy Due to Verdicts Exceeding $1Bln - Reports

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) InfoWars news site owner Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy after courts in Texas and Connecticut found him liable for false claims made about the Sandy Hook massacre, Axios reported on Friday.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing comes after Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, were ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion in damages for falsely claiming the 2012 mass shooting at the Sandy Hook school in Connecticut was a hoax, the report said.

Jones said in the filing that the estimate of assets range between $1 million and $10 million but is facing liabilities between $1 billion and $10 billion.

In October, a Connecticut jury ordered Jones to pay $965 million in damages to the families of the Sandy Hook victims at the conclusion of a defamation lawsuit against him.

In addition, a judge ordered Jones the following month to pay an extra $473 million in damages for making false statements that the 2012 mass shooting was a hoax.

In July, Free Speech Systems also filed for bankruptcy protection.

