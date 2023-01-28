UrduPoint.com

Infrastructure Damaged In Ukraine-Controlled Zaporizhzhia - Authorities

January 28, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Several infrastructure sites have been damaged in Zaporizhzhia, Kiev-appointed acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev said.

On Friday, Ukrainian media reported about explosions in the city of Kryvyi Rih, as well as the Kiev-controlled Zaporizhzhia.

Kurtev said on Telegram that, according to preliminary information, several infrastructure sites were damaged in Zaporizhzhia.

"There is a fire at one of the sites," Kurtev said.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as the Ukrainian regions of Kirovohrad, Poltava, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk on Friday.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30 last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

