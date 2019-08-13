UrduPoint.com
Infrastructure In Eastern Part Of Syrian City Of Aleppo Actively Restoring - Official

Tue 13th August 2019 | 09:40 AM

Infrastructure in Eastern Part of Syrian City of Aleppo Actively Restoring - Official

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The process of restoring infrastructure is actively ongoing in the Bustan al-Basha district in the eastern part of the Syrian city of Aleppo, the head of the district, Ziyad Aibaji, told reporters.

"The sewage system has already been restored in the area, we have water.

If people see that it is already possible to live here, they will return and help to rebuild their homes," he said.

According to the official, the district has electricity, which is turned off for only three hours a day so that workers can connect new homes to the networks.

During the war, Aleppo became one of the main centers of clashes between government troops and militants. The city was severely damaged with many local attractions, including religious buildings, being destroyed. Aleppo was completely freed from terrorists in 2016.

