Ingebrigtsen Breaks Indoor Mile World Record In France
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 10:20 AM
Liévin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the reigning Olympic 5,000m champion, set a new indoor mile world record of 3min 45.14sec at a meet in northern France on Thursday.
The 24-year-old Ingebrigtsen, the Olympic 1,500 champion in 2021, had come to the event expressly to better the 3:46.63 record run by American Yared Nuguse at the Millrose Games in New York last Saturday.
"It feels amazing," said Ingebrigtsen, who had never before raced the distance indoors.
"This is what happens in Lievin. I'm a very happy man. You have to be focused for the whole race. It's tough, but it's worth it."
He also broke the indoor 1,500m mark he set on the same track three years ago, clocking 3:29.
63 and then holding on for the final half-lap to add the mile record.
Meanwhile, Grant Holloway, the Olympic 110m hurdles champion, eased to victory in the 60m hurdles.
The American, who is also a double world champion, defeated Wilhem Belocian of France, clocking 7.36sec, the best time this season.
Victory was perfect preparation for the 27-year-old ahead of the European Championships (March 6-9 in Apeldoorn, Netherlands) and the World Indoors (March 21-23 in Nanjing, China).
"I feel at home on this track," said Holloway after his fourth consecutive win at the French venue.
