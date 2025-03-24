Ingebrigtsen Sr In The Dock For Alleged Abuse Of Olympic Champ
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The father and former coach of double Olympic champion runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen denied physically abusing his son and daughter as his trial on the charges began in Norway on Monday.
After the indictment was read out, Gjert Ingebrigtsen, 59, told the court he rejected the accusations against him, on the first day of his trial in the Sandnes district court in southwestern Norway where the family lives.
Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who won two world indoor track championship titles in Nanjing this weekend, and two of his brothers, Henrik and Filip, who are also athletes, shocked Norway in October 2023 when they accused their father of using "physical violence" and "threats" as part of their upbringing.
Gjert Ingebrigtsen, whom the brothers described as "a very aggressive and authoritarian father", coached Jakob until after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where Jakob won 1500m gold.
He faces up to six years in prison if found guilty.
"Our client contests the charges against him and categorically denies having subjected his children to abuse, whether physical or psychological," his lawyer John Christian Elden told AFP ahead of the trial, which will run until May 16.
"Based on our analysis of the evidence included in the case, we believe that the indictment is baseless," he said.
The brothers' allegations in an October 2023 op-ed made headlines in Norway and abroad, and prompted Norwegian police to open an investigation covering all of the seven Ingebrigtsen siblings.
Police have dropped some of the accusations due to lack of evidence or the statute of limitations, but the prosecution retained several charges that involved Jakob, 24, and his sister Ingrid, born in 2006.
According to the charge sheet, Gjert hit, threatened and insulted Jakob on multiple occasions between 2008 -- when the boy was just seven years old -- and 2017-2018 when he, on the cusp of reaching the age of majority, moved out.
During the summer of 2009, Gjert allegedly kicked Jakob in the stomach when he fell off his scooter. Several years later, he allegedly threatened to "beat him senseless".
Over a period of four years from 2018 to 2022, Gjert Ingebrigtsen is also accused of having been abusive toward his daughter, insulting, threatening and slapping her across the face with his hand or a towel.
- 'Eager for it to be over' -
The lawyer representing Jakob and Ingrid, Mette Yvonne Larsen, told AFP her clients were "eager for it to be over".
According to their spokesman Espen Skolan, the Ingebrigtsen brothers do not wish to comment on the case at this point.
"We still feel a sense of discomfort and fear that we have felt since childhood," the three brothers Jakob, Henrik and Filip wrote in their 2023 op-ed.
Their father Gjert reacted at the time: "I am far from perfect as a father and husband, but I have never resorted to violence."
The sporting world has over the years seen numerous athletes coached by parents accused of being violent or abusive, including Mary Pierce of tennis and Todd Marinovich of American football.
Jakob Ingebrigtsen is the most successful of the three brothers, winning gold in the world championships over 5,000m in 2022 and 2023, and claiming the 1,500m and 3,000m titles in Nanjing this weekend to win a rare world indoor double.
After pocketing the Olympic gold in the 1,500m in Tokyo in 2021, he also won the 5,000m gold at last summer's Paris Games.
Just back from Nanjing, Jakob is expected to take the stand on Tuesday and Wednesday, before his sister does the same.
Several other members of the family, including brothers Henrik, 34, and Filip, 31 -- the 2012 and 2016 European 1,500m champions, respectively -- are also expected to be called as witnesses, as is their mother Tone.
Several dozen witnesses are due to testify in the case.
Clips will also be shown from a documentary made by Norway's public broadcaster NRK that followed the family for several years, but was recently removed from its streaming services at the family's request.
phy/po/yad
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..
EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent
Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting
Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case
Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..
UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship
Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja
Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington
PM directs a third-party audit of Ramadan Relief package.
Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump
New initiatives unveiled at 6th Al Multaqa meeting to empower Abu Dhabi’s priv ..
More Stories From World
-
Vonn takes first comeback podium as Gut-Behrami wins World Cup super-G title5 minutes ago
-
Ingebrigtsen Sr in the dock for alleged abuse of Olympic champ5 minutes ago
-
Stock markets rise on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach15 minutes ago
-
Clashes displace 15,000 families in Sudan's North Darfur: UN15 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian, Eritrean officials accused of war crimes during Tigray conflict25 minutes ago
-
Israel attack kills one, gunman 'neutralised': police, medics35 minutes ago
-
New French probe seeks 'forgotten' victims of paedophile surgeon35 minutes ago
-
Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump1 hour ago
-
New Zealand qualify for World Cup but Chris Wood injured2 hours ago
-
Germany survive Italy scare to make Nations League semi-finals2 hours ago
-
US-Russia talks on Ukraine begin in Saudi Arabia2 hours ago
-
Two ex-police officers arrested over Mexico 'mass killing site'2 hours ago