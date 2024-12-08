Open Menu

Ingebrigtsen Wins Third European Cross-country Title

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Ingebrigtsen wins third European cross-country title

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Norway's double Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen won a third senior European cross-country title in the Turkish city of Antalya on Sunday.

Ingebrigtsen, who skipped the event last year after previously winning in 2021 and 2022, opened up an eight-second gap on Italy's Yemaneberhan Crippa in the final stages.

The 24-year-old Norwegian, who has Olympic golds in the 1500m (2021) and 5,000m (2024), raced home in a winning time of 22min 16sec over the 7.8km course at Dokuma Park.

Thierry Ndikumwenayo took bronze to help lead Spain to gold in the team race.

France's defending champion Yann Schrub finished sixth.

"Cross country is something that I really enjoy," said Ingebrigtsen, who also has four junior European cross titles to his name.

"It's very different from my other competitions, there's something special and exciting about around 100 people being at the starting line, going for the first turn.

"There's a lot of fighting and pushing and shoving, there's a lot of things that could happen."

Ingebrigtsen, who is also the two-time defending world 5,000m gold medallist, added: "The course was so challenging and tactical, as well as technical.

"It's all about using the energy wisely and trying to manoeuvre."

The women's title was claimed by Olympic 10,000m silver medallist Nadia Battocletti.

The Italian finished ahead of Germany's Konstanze Klosterhalfen and home favourite Yasemin Can.

Related Topics

World France Norway Germany Antalya Lead Spain Italy Women Sunday Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event All From Race

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

23 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

24 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

24 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

1 day ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From World