Ingebrigtsen Wins Third European Cross-country Title
Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Norway's double Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen won a third senior European cross-country title in the Turkish city of Antalya on Sunday.
Ingebrigtsen, who skipped the event last year after previously winning in 2021 and 2022, opened up an eight-second gap on Italy's Yemaneberhan Crippa in the final stages.
The 24-year-old Norwegian, who has Olympic golds in the 1500m (2021) and 5,000m (2024), raced home in a winning time of 22min 16sec over the 7.8km course at Dokuma Park.
Thierry Ndikumwenayo took bronze to help lead Spain to gold in the team race.
France's defending champion Yann Schrub finished sixth.
"Cross country is something that I really enjoy," said Ingebrigtsen, who also has four junior European cross titles to his name.
"It's very different from my other competitions, there's something special and exciting about around 100 people being at the starting line, going for the first turn.
"There's a lot of fighting and pushing and shoving, there's a lot of things that could happen."
Ingebrigtsen, who is also the two-time defending world 5,000m gold medallist, added: "The course was so challenging and tactical, as well as technical.
"It's all about using the energy wisely and trying to manoeuvre."
The women's title was claimed by Olympic 10,000m silver medallist Nadia Battocletti.
The Italian finished ahead of Germany's Konstanze Klosterhalfen and home favourite Yasemin Can.
