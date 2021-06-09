Ingenuity Helicopter Makes 7th Successful Mars Flight - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has successfully completed its seventh flight on Mars, the space agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) announced.

During the previous flight on May 27, the helicopter relocated to a new area of the Red Planet for the first time. It climbed to a record altitude of 10 meters (33 feet), took images of the area in color and then landed.

"Another successful flight ... #MarsHelicopter completed its 7th flight and second within its operations demo phase. It flew for 62.8 seconds and traveled ~106 meters south to a new landing spot. Ingenuity also took this black-and-white navigation photo during flight," the JPL tweeted late on Tuesday.

Attached to the belly of NASA's Perseverance rover, Ingenuity arrived at Mars' Jezero Crater on February 18.