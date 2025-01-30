Inglis Hits Ton As Australia Reach 600-5 In First Test
Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Josh Inglis struck a century on debut and Usman Khawaja made 232 as Australia piled the agony on Sri Lanka on Thursday, day two of the first Test.
The tourists reached 600-5 at tea after Inglis, who hit 102 off 94 balls, and the left-handed Khawaja, who hit his first Test double ton, put on a fourth-wicket stand of 146 runs at the Galle International Stadium.
Inglis walked in after skipper Steve Smith departed on 141 in a landmark innings that got him to 10,000 Test runs.
Inglis looked fluent and got into the groove as he and Khawaja kept up the batting surge to tire out the opposition attack.
Spinner Parabath Jayasuriya broke the stand to get Khawaja caught behind as the opener walked back after 352 balls taken for knock that included 16 fours and one six.
Inglis reached his ton off 90 balls as he jumped in delight, punched the air and raised the bat with his proud parents watching from the stands.
But he soon got out in the next over as he gave away a catch to short cover off Jayasuriya.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey, on 25, and Beau Webster, on 11, were batting at the break.
The tourists resumed on 330-2 as overnight batsmen Khawaja and Smith extended their partnership to 266 and frustrated the opposition attack on a sunny morning.
Khawaja took a single off Jayasuriya to reach 200 as he removed his helmet, raised his bat and dropped down to kiss the turf while teammates and fans stood up to applaud.
His previous best was an unbeaten 195 against South Africa in 2023 at Sydney.
The 38-year-old struck his 16th Test ton on day one and resumed on 147 before becoming the first Australian batsman to make a double ton in Sri Lanka.
