Initial Black Box Analysis On Downed Ukrainian Jet Complete - Canadian Safety Board

Fri 24th July 2020 | 03:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) A team of international investigators has completed the download and preliminary analysis of the black box data from the downed Ukrainian jet in Iran, Canada's Transportation Safety board (TSB) said in a statement.

"A team of investigators from the affected States, including two TSB investigators, met at the Bureau d'Enquetes et d'Analyses pour la Securite de l'Aviation Civile (BEA), in Paris, France, on 20 July 2020 to begin the readout of the flight recorders onboard PS752. In the course of a busy week, data from these flight recorders was successfully downloaded and preliminary analysis was carried out," the statement said on Thursday.

TSB Chair Kathy Fox said that while the work in Paris has concluded, the investigation is far from over.

Fox explained she cannot divulge more information regarding the investigation because all communication has to come from Iran's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is leading the probe.

The AAIB has the authority to download the data at a location of its choosing, but the download was complicated by damage sustained during the accident accentuated by a strict US sanctions regime against Tehran that would complicate the delivery of US parts.

Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 crashed shortly after take off from Tehran on January 8 claiming the lives of 167 passengers - mostly Canadian and Iranian nationals and nine Ukrainian crew members - after being shot down mistakenly by the Iranian authorities.

