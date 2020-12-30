Initial Round of Coronavirus Vaccinations for US Forces in Europe in Progress - EUCOM

The initial round of coronavirus vaccinations for prioritized US military personnel in Europe is currently underway, the European Command announced in a release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The initial round of coronavirus vaccinations for prioritized US military personnel in Europe is currently underway, the European Command announced in a release on Wednesday.

"The initial round of COVID-19 vaccinations is underway for prioritized Department of Defense (DOD) personnel serving within the US European Command (EUCOM) area of responsibility," the release said. "The DOD vaccination program began in Europe on Dec. 28 when the Moderna vaccine was administered to healthcare workers serving at three US Army medical treatment facilities located in Bavaria."

The European Command noted that three Defense Department medical facilities in the United Kingdom also began vaccinating patients and additional medical facilities there and in Germany are scheduled to start inoculating personnel this week.

In addition, Defense Department clinics in Italy, Spain, Belgium and Portugal are slated to receive their first shipment of the vaccine, the release said.

The initial vaccination phase will last about a month because of the 28-day time period between the first and second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The United States has authorized two vaccines - from the bio-tech companies Pfizer and Moderna - to conduct an ongoing immunization against the novel coronavirus. Each is administered in two shots with an interval of several weeks required between them.