MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) A suspicious colored spot detected in Russia's Umbozero lake, located in the Murmansk region, poses no threat to the environment, according to preliminary estimates, and it is not dangerous to humans since it is the result of a mudflow, Andrey Chibis, the governor of Murmansk told reporters.

A turquoise blot of unknown origin was reported in the lake on Wednesday. An abandoned mine belonging to a local mining and processing plant that went bankrupt was initially named among the probable sources of the contamination. Experts have taken a sample and are monitoring the situation. Drinking water is collected for residents of nearby villages more than 60 miles away from the scene.

According to Chibis, the situation is under control. The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources [Rosprirodnadzor] and environmental experts believe that industrial enterprises are not the source of the contamination, but note that it is necessary to wait for the results of the examination.

Chibis noted that due to a large amount of snow and rapid melting, the mudflow brought a large concentration of aluminum into the water.

"At the same time, the analysis of Rosprirodnadzor shows that there is no damage to the environment," the governor said.

He said that a similar situation occurred 10 years ago, adding that now it is necessary to wait for the results of the examination.