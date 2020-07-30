MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The first stage of effort to eliminate the environmental damage after the termination of chemical production in the Russian town of Usolye-Sibirskoye will be completed by 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said on Thursday.

At a videoconference on the situation in the Irkutsk Region's town, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for urgent measures, noting that the "burden" of environmental problems had been accumulating there since the 1930s, and pointing to the catastrophic condition of the storage facilities housing the chemical production waste.

"The top-priority measures will be implemented already in the end of 2021. Experts have conducted necessary examination and have provided an assessment of the situation at the site. Land parcels located within the production site, and facilities located there, have been included in the state register of objects of accumulated environmental damage," Abramchenko said, as quoted by her press service.