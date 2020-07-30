UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Initial Treatment Of Pollution In Russia's Usolye-Sibirskoye To Complete By 2021 - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Initial Treatment of Pollution in Russia's Usolye-Sibirskoye to Complete by 2021 - Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The first stage of effort to eliminate the environmental damage after the termination of chemical production in the Russian town of Usolye-Sibirskoye will be completed by 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said on Thursday.

At a videoconference on the situation in the Irkutsk Region's town, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for urgent measures, noting that the "burden" of environmental problems had been accumulating there since the 1930s, and pointing to the catastrophic condition of the storage facilities housing the chemical production waste.

"The top-priority measures will be implemented already in the end of 2021. Experts have conducted necessary examination and have provided an assessment of the situation at the site. Land parcels located within the production site, and facilities located there, have been included in the state register of objects of accumulated environmental damage," Abramchenko said, as quoted by her press service.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Irkutsk SITE Housing

Recent Stories

How Shoaib Akhtar calls his son?

18 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

27 minutes ago

Male lion dies after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

31 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

41 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

41 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.