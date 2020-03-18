Initial US Data Shows Steep Spike in COVID-19 Deaths in Victims Over Age 85 - Health Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) A preliminary analysis of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) mortality in the United States shows death rates of up to one-in-four for patients age 85 or over and up to one in ten for victims age 65 to 84, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report on Wednesday.

"This first preliminary description of outcomes among patients with COVID-19 in the United States indicates that fatality was highest in persons aged ‰¥85, ranging from 10 percent to 27 percent, followed by 3 percent to 11 percent among persons aged 65-84 years, 1 percent to 3 percent among persons aged 55-64 years,