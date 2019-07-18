Initiative for Normalizing NATO-Russia Relations Should Come From Alliance - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) It is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that should take action toward normalizing its relations with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The initiative to normalize relations, including with regards to prospects of resumption of the NATO-Russia Council's work on the high level, should come from the alliance. We are ready to go as far as our colleagues are ready to," Lavrov said in a written interview with the German Rheinische Post newspaper, published on Thursday.

The foreign minister suggested that leaders of the largest NATO countries needed to reconsider their approaches to developing their relations with Russia.

"Now, we should establish regular contacts between the militaries on the expert level within the NATO-Russia Council. Russia has issued several specific proposals for decreasing military threats and preventing undeliberate incidents. We are waiting for NATO's reaction," Lavrov pointed out.

The top diplomat also noted a concerning situation around NATO, particularly, with regard to the alliance's aggressive anti-Russia policies carried out under the United States' pressure.

"There is an unjustified increase in defense spending. In 2018, only the United States spent over $700 billion. NATO as a whole [spent] over $1 trillion, while Russia [spent] less than $50 million," Lavrov continued.

The foreign minister also noted the increasing NATO's military build-up near the borders of Russia and Belarus. Such actions increase risks of undeliberate incidents and lead to political and military escalation, according to the diplomat.

Decisions aimed at granting Montenegro and North Macedonia the alliance's membership were "absolutely illogical with regard to strengthening NATO's defense potential," Lavrov argued.

The foreign minister also emphasized that these NATO policies were "not what is needed for maintaining security and stability in Europe."

Russia has repeatedly stressed that it will never attack any of NATO countries. Lavrov has suggested that NATO is well aware that Moscow has no plans to attack its members but uses the alleged Russia threat as a pretext to base more equipment and troops near Russia's border.