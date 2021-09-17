UrduPoint.com

Initiative To Convene UNSC P5 Summit Remains Relevant - Kremlin

Initiative to Convene UNSC P5 Summit Remains Relevant - Kremlin

Moscow's initiative to convene a summit of the five permanent member states of the UN Security Council remains on the agenda, but there is no clarity yet regarding Washington's position and the date and venue of the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"It remains on the agenda. In fact, the abundance of questions and extremely serious problems probably dictates the need to convene this summit, confirms the need for such a summit. However, there is still no understanding of the United States' readiness and of the choice of the possible date and venue," Peskov said at a briefing.

