Initiative to Organize Russia-Ukraine Video Conference May Only Be Welcomed - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The initiative of Russian and Ukrainian tv channels to hold a video conference between Moscow and Kiev deserves high praise, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

The VGTRK TV company's press service told Sputnik earlier that on July 12, at 18:00 Moscow time, a teleconference would take place between the Rossiya 1 TV channel in Moscow and NewsOne channel in Kiev. The hosts will be Maria Sittel and Andrei Malakhov from the Russian side, and Elena Kirik and Vasily Golovanov from the Ukrainian side.

"You know, this is an initiative of two TV channels, which, from our point of view, may only be welcomed. Despite all, let's say, political and diplomatic turbulence between the two countries, in fact, the communication of the peoples has not been canceled. And this communication continues both directly and indirectly. And therefore, of course, such an initiative, it seems to us, only deserves high praise," Peskov told journalists.