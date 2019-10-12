Initiative to Protect EU National Minorities to Be Considered By EC on December 3 - NGO

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Minority SafePack civic initiative, aimed at providing EU national minorities with minimum rights, will be submitted to the European Commission for consideration on December 3, according to the head of Russian school of Estonia non-governmental organization, Mstislav Rusakov.

Minority SafePack was initiated by the Federal Union of European Nationalities (FUEN). The Russian School of Estonia joined FUEN in 2017.

The Minority SafePack petition was signed by over 1.1 million EU residents. When the required number of signatures was collected, Romania opposed the initiative and submitted an appeal that was rejected by the European Court of Justice.

If the European Commission adopts the initiative, it will be presented to the European Parliament.

Rusakov said that that if Brussels passed the initiative, Russian schools would appear in Estonia.

"If Brussels adopts the directive, envisaging that there should be schools of national minorities in the European Union, Estonia will have to agree that there will be Russian schools in the country," Rusakov noted.

A group of international experts from FUEN will complete drafting bills based on the Minority SafePack initiative. They will be submitted to the European Commission together with signatures. The Commission will then have to take a decision on the initiative within three months.