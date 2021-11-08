UrduPoint.com

Injured Astroworld Festival Attendee Sues Travis Scott, Organizers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 06:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) One of the people who got injured at the Astroworld music festival in Texas on Friday is suing Travis Scott and the organizers over their inability to prevent the tragic deaths at the event.

According to a copy of the lawsuit filed in Harris County District Court, quoted by The Hill on Sunday, Manuel Souza calls the festival a "predictable and preventable tragedy," saying that the crowd surge was a "motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers' health and safety" and an "encouragement of violence."

Souza's attorneys said in a statement to The Hill that Travis Scott encouraged to let more people in after the show sold out.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Saturday that a total of eight people died at the Astroworld festival, including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old.

Over two dozen people were hospitalized, including five people under the age of 18.

Chief of Police Troy Finner told reporters on Saturday that during the Astroworld event a member of security lost consciousness after feeling a prick in his neck. According to Finner, the security officer was revived with Narcan and medical staff noticed a mark on his neck that could have been from an injection.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said on Friday that there were about 50,000 people in attendance at the Astroworld festival, where a crowd surge started shortly after 9 p.m. During his Friday performance, rapper Travis Scott stopped his show several times to ask security to help the fans get out of the crowd.

