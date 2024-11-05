Open Menu

Injured Djokovic Gives Up On ATP Finals Title Defence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Novak Djokovic said on Tuesday he will not defend his ATP Finals title due to an "ongoing injury" which has ended the 24-time Grand Slam champion's season.

Tennis icon Djokovic was one of four players still battling for one of three remaining places at the season-ending event in Turin, which kicks off on Sunday, but said on social media that he wouldn't be making a bid for a third straight Finals title.

"I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won't be playing next week," Djokovic said.

"Apologies to those who were planning to see me. Wishing all the players a great tournament. See you soon!"

The 37-year-old Serb, currently ranked fifth in the world, sits sixth in "The Race", the ATP's annual rankings to determine the eight competitors at the Finals.

Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz had already qualified before Djokovic's announcement.

His retirement from the tournament automatically opens up the final three places to Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev.

Ruud and Rublev are playing in Metz, France this week, with De Minaur in action in Belgrade.

Djokovic's withdrawal was not a surprise as he had already pulled out of the Paris Masters, effectively ending what has been a difficult season.

He hasn't won a single ATP title in 2024, the first time that has happened since 2006, and has been shoved aside by young stars Sinner and Alcaraz at the top of the game.

Djokovic did, however, win singles gold at the Paris Olympics, adding the final major honour which was missing from his record-breaking list of career achievements.

