Injured Djokovic To Miss ATP Finals
Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic said on Tuesday he will miss the eight-man ATP Finals in Turin due to an "ongoing injury".
"I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won't be playing next week," Djokovic said on social media.
"Apologies to those who were planning to see me. Wishing all the players a great tournament. See you soon!"
The 37-year-old Serb, currently ranked fifth in the world, sits sixth in "The Race", the ATP's annual rankings to determine the eight competitors at the Finals.
Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz have already qualified for the event in northern Italy from November 10-17.
Four players had been chasing the three remaining berths -- Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev.
Ruud and Rublev are playing in Metz, France this week, with De Minaur in action in Belgrade.
Recent Stories
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
US election commences with early results from Hampshire
PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
More Stories From World
-
Injured Djokovic gives up on ATP Finals title defence40 minutes ago
-
CIIE showcases China's commitment to further opening up: Pak Consul General50 minutes ago
-
The marble 'living Buddhas' trapped by Myanmar's civil war1 hour ago
-
Harris or Trump: America decides in knife-edge election1 hour ago
-
UK parliament to debate world's first 'smoke-free generation' bill2 hours ago
-
Germany arrests eight members of far-right paramilitary group2 hours ago
-
US election commences with early results from Hampshire2 hours ago
-
South Korea fines Meta for illegal collection of user data2 hours ago
-
Iran says killed eight jihadists since attack on police2 hours ago
-
'Incalculable' bill awaits Spain after historic floods2 hours ago
-
Smugglers sank boat and fled, says Comoros tragedy survivor2 hours ago
-
Fulham strike twice in stoppage time to beat Brentford2 hours ago