Injured in Bus Crash in Northern France Mostly French, British Nationals - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Most of the 33 people injured in the Sunday bus crash in the northern French department of Somme are French and British nationals, French media report.

Earlier it was reported that a bus of the FlixBus company overturned on Sunday morning, on its way from Paris to London. At least four people sustained serious injuries, while 29 others received minor injuries, according to Somme authorities.

Le Parisien newspaper said on Sunday that the bus passengers included 11 French nationals, 10 British nationals, five Americans, two Romanians, a Spanish national, an Australian, a Mauritian, a Japanese national and one person from Sri Lanka.

Earlier, some French media reported that Russian citizens were among those injured in the bus accident, but a spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in France told Sputnik that no Russians were affected by the FlixBus accident on Sunday.