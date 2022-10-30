UrduPoint.com

Injured Israeli Dies After Shooting In Hebron - Lapid

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Injured Israeli Dies After Shooting in Hebron - Lapid

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) One of the Israelis injured in Hebron by a Palestinian gunman on Saturday has died, according to Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical service, said that four Israelis were injured in the attack by a Palestinian gunman who was later neutralized by a security guard.

MDA specified that one of the injured was in severe condition.

Lapid said later on Saturday that one of the injured Israelis had died and expressed condolences to the relatives of the victim, stressing that "no words" could comfort them, according to a statement from his office.

According to MDA, a Palestinian was also injured in the Saturday attack, which occurred near the entrance to a Jewish settlement neighborhood in Hebron, known as Giv'at HaAvot.

