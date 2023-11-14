Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Manuel Locatelli is injured and out of Italy's final Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine, coach Luciano Spalletti said on Monday.

Spalletti told reporters that "Locatelli has left" without specifying what injury had led to the Juventus midfielder being forced to depart the Azzurri training camp.

Locatelli joins AC Milan captain Davide Calabria, Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret and Atalanta defender Rafael Toloi on the treatment table, leaving Spalletti with 25 of the 29 players he initially called up for the Group C deciders.

Later on Monday, Spalletti called up Lazio defender Manuel Lazzari to his set-up.

Italy are third, three points behind Ukraine who occupy the second automatic qualifying spot in Group C but have played a game more than the European champions.

Spalletti's team host North Macedonia, who dumped Italy out of the last World Cup at the play-offs, in Rome on Friday before taking on Ukraine in Leverkusen the following Monday.

Four points from those two matches will give Italy the chance to defend their title at next summer's tournament in Germany.

Locatelli recently signed a long-term deal with Juventus which will keep him at the Serie A club until 2028.