Injured Tuipulotu, Perofeta Miss All Blacks South Africa Tour
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) New Zealand lock Patrick Tuipulotu and full-back Stephen Perofeta will miss the tour of South Africa with injury, the All Blacks said Wednesday.
The pair are out of the Tests against the Springboks in Johannesburg on August 31 and Cape Town on September 7.
They will remain in New Zealand for treatment, the All Blacks said in a statement. Both players have calf injuries.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From World
-
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks2 minutes ago
-
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN15 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission35 minutes ago
-
UN rights expert says ban on him to enter Afghanistan to send troubling signal21 minutes ago
-
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search2 hours ago
-
Brazilians 'struggling to breathe' as Amazon burns2 hours ago
-
Australia greenlights world's 'largest' solar hub4 hours ago
-
Russia blames cyberattack over Telegram, WhatsApp outage4 hours ago
-
Culture Ministry to honor graduates of cultural scholarship program tomorrow4 hours ago
-
OIC delegation attends Kazan Global Youth Summit5 hours ago
-
Tehran to host trilateral meeting to increase flight capacity4 hours ago
-
Iran, Tajikistan to expand academic cooperation5 hours ago