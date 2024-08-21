Open Menu

Injured Tuipulotu, Perofeta Miss All Blacks South Africa Tour

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) New Zealand lock Patrick Tuipulotu and full-back Stephen Perofeta will miss the tour of South Africa with injury, the All Blacks said Wednesday.

The pair are out of the Tests against the Springboks in Johannesburg on August 31 and Cape Town on September 7.

They will remain in New Zealand for treatment, the All Blacks said in a statement. Both players have calf injuries.

