Injuries to UN Staff, Dependents From Beirut Explosion Top 120 - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Beirut explosion injured more than 100 UN staff and dependents, plus 22 members of the UN peacekeeping force, spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Wednesday.

"In terms of staff and dependents, the overall number of injuries is in the neighborhood of about 100," Haq said.

He added that 22 members of the UN maritime task force that operates out of the city's port were also hurt and that two family members of staff died in the blast.