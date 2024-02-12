Injury Crisis 'can Motivate Us', Says Madrid Boss Ancelotti
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Leipzig, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Monday his side's injury crisis could motivate them in Tuesday's last 16 Champions League match at RB Leipzig.
Star midfielder Jude Bellingham became the latest addition to the list, injuring his ankle in Saturday's 4-0 league win over Girona.
Bellingham joins an injury list which includes goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, centre-backs David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao, but Ancelotti said "this is something that can motivate us."
"Bellingham is an important player for us, like Cortois, like Militao" Ancelotti told reporters.
"To play without Bellingham is difficult of course, but we have (Brahim) Diaz and other players that can replace him."
Madrid sit five clear after Saturday's win, having lost just once in 24 league games all season.
Midfielder Toni Kroos, who has won four Champions Leagues with Real, said "I don't know if we are the favourites, but we are in a good position to win the title."
"But as we've seen in previous years, a bad day is enough to be booted out. It's a difficult title to win."
- 'Not outsiders' -
Earlier on Monday, RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose shut down suggestions the hosts would be outsiders in Tuesday's match, saying his side were "not afraid" of Real Madrid.
"The topic of us being outsiders wasn't worth considering for me at all, because football games need to actually be played," Rose told reporters on Monday ahead of the first leg of the last-16 tie.
"Incredible things have happened in football."
Leipzig are struggling for form ahead of the visit of La Liga leaders Madrid, having won just one of five games since Christmas to slide to fifth in the Bundesliga.
Despite this, Rose said his side had "no fear" against the 14-time European champions.
"We are not afraid at all, we're looking forward to it.
"It's what we want. It's what we worked hard for last season and what we fought for in the group stage."
Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi said Real still had "incredible quality, even if Jude (Bellingham) is injured".
"I could name their entire midfield."
Rose, who coached Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund during the 2021-22 season, did not rule out the England international making a surprise appearance despite the injury.
"I'll only believe that Jude is ruled out when I don't see him in the stadium tomorrow.
"I know Jude, I know he'll do everything to play a Champions League game, even if it means that today he's searching around to try and be treated by a doctor here.
"I've read plenty (about his absence), but we'll see."
Bellingham moved from Dortmund to Madrid in the summer and has become a crucial part of Carlo Ancelotti's side, topping the scoring charts with 16 goals so far in the league.
"The way Jude is playing at the moment, at the 10 position, makes him one of the best in the world," said Rose.
"Jude is at the right club... I'm not surprised he's hit the ground running like he has in Madrid, I am maybe a little surprised by how many goals he scored.
"I had him for one year, a great lad, unbelievable mentality, classy footballer who is now making more steps forward."
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
More Stories From World
-
Afghanistan announces squad for Sri Lanka Twenty20I series1 hour ago
-
'All for one': Ukraine allies France, Poland to tighten ties2 hours ago
-
Major fire at Sweden's biggest amusement park2 hours ago
-
France's Dunkirk relishes annual 'big mess' of carnival2 hours ago
-
Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash2 hours ago
-
US cautious ahead of inflation data, European stocks advance4 hours ago
-
European stocks mostly rise as earnings give way to data4 hours ago
-
'Tears, hugs' as two Gaza hostages rescued4 hours ago
-
Two ex-Guantanamo prisoners return to Afghanistan5 hours ago
-
Deja vu or real fear? NATO grapples with Trump threats5 hours ago
-
Biscuits and hugs: Argentina's Milei mends fences with Pope6 hours ago
-
European stocks mostly rise as earnings give way to data6 hours ago