Open Menu

Injury-hit Australia Thrash 'embarrassing' Pakistan At Women's T20 World Cup

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Injury-hit Australia thrash 'embarrassing' Pakistan at Women's T20 World Cup

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Defending champions Australia hammered "embarrassing" Pakistan by nine wickets to extend their winning streak to 14 in the Women's T20 World Cup and close in on a semi-final spot on Friday.

Spinner Ashleigh Gardner finished with figures of 4-21 in Dubai as six-time winners Australia bundled out Pakistan for 82 -- the lowest team total in this edition.

Skipper Alyssa Healy hit 37 before retiring hurt as Australia romped home in 11 overs to stay unbeaten against Pakistan in the format.

Healy injured her leg while going for a second run and she walked off in pain, becoming the second player injured after quick bowler Tayla Vlaeminck dislocated her shoulder while fielding in the first over of the match.

"Alyssa sustained an acute right foot injury while running between wickets," said a Cricket Australia statement.

"Once we have more information based on her assessment and scans tomorrow, her availability for the remainder of the tournament will be clearer."

Vice-captain Tahlia McGrath said: "It has been a big day for us and heartbroken for the two girls. We will find out in a few days."

"The thing about this Australian side is how much depth we have got, captaincy-wise and wicketkeeper-wise, yeah, time to use it."

Australia have been clinical in their three matches in Group A to extend their victory run in the tournament since 2020.

Pakistan, whose semi-final hopes have been seriously hit with their second loss in three matches, suffered a big blow when captain Fatima Sana flew back home ahead of the match after the death of her father.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Muneeba Ali took charge.

Invited to bat first, Pakistan lost regular wickets after left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux dismissed Ali, for seven, and pace bowler Megan Schutt had Sadaf Shamas caught behind for three.

Middle-order batter Aliya Riaz offered some resistance with her 26 but fell to Gardner as Pakistan's innings ended in 19.5 overs.

"We are not up to the mark in batting. That's not how you approach T20 cricket, it's embarrassing and we need to change that and win games for Pakistan," said Ali.

"Everybody needs to step up and we need to have the confidence to win the last game."

Australia started strongly with Beth Mooney hitting Sadia Iqbal for three boundaries in the third over before the bowler had revenge in the next.

Mooney was caught out for 15 but Healy took charge before being retired hurt.

Ellyse Perry, on 22, and player of the match Gardner, on seven, took the team home.

Australia next take on India in a much-awaited clash on Sunday in Sharjah.

New Zealand will face Sri Lanka on Saturday in a key Group A clash as they and India could be one of the two teams from this group to move into the semi-finals.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Injured T20 World Australia Sri Lanka Dubai Sharjah McGrath Women Sunday 2020 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

22 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

4 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

8 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

9 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

10 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

10 hours ago
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

10 hours ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

11 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

11 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

11 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

11 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

11 hours ago

More Stories From World