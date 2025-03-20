Injury Rules Retegui Out Of Italy's Nations League Clash With Germany
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Key striker Mateo Retegui was Wednesday ruled out of Italy's Nations League quarter-final against Germany after picking up a thigh injury, the country's football federation (FIGC) said.
In a statement, the FIGC said Atalanta striker Retegui had an unspecified problem in his right thigh which has ruled him out of both legs of the last-eight tie, with Italy hosting Germany in the first leg at Milan's San Siro on Thursday night.
Retegui is a big miss for coach Luciano Spalletti as he has established himself as Italy's starting centre-forward since playing a fringe role in the Azzurri's awful title defence at last year's European Championship.
The 25-year-old has had a hugely positive season after moving from Genoa late in last summer's transfer window, leading the Serie A scoring charts with 22 goals and adding three more in the Champions League.
Since choosing to play for Italy in 2023, Argentina-born Retegui has scored six times in 18 international appearances.
"We sent him home because he wasn't going to make it for the matches," Spalletti told reporters.
"There isn't a serious problem but he has this strain, so like we always do when there is any doubt we've sent him back to his club."
Spalletti added he would not be calling up anyone to replace Retegui "for now", but that could change depending on what happens in the first leg.
The 66-year-old said he would bring in either Roberto Piccoli from Cagliari or diminutive Roma forward Tommaso Baldanzi should he decide to add to his squad for Sunday's second leg in Dortmund.
Retegui's place on Thursday will be taken by Moise Kean who is a another player to have had an impressive season at a new club, with the 25-year-old scoring 20 times in all competitions for Fiorentina.
"He's a lad who cares a lot about his profession and his teammates. He's got that moral quality and team spirit that we want to have," said Spalletti.
