(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The inmate who took two prison guards hostage in France's north-western commune of Conde-sur-Sarthe surrendered to law enforcement agencies, Justice Minister Eric Dupont-Moretti said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old, charged for life imprisonment for rape and murder, wanted his sentence to be reconsidered.

"The hostage incident is over. The prisoner surrendered," Dupont-Moretti wrote on Twitter.

The minister thanked operational services for their effort, and extended support for the prison guards.