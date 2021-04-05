Inmates Bust Windows, Set Fires as Missouri Jail Riot Repeats - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Some 60 inmates have staged a riot at a justice center in downtown St. Louis in the US state of Missouri, breaking windows and setting fires in a second uprising in less than two months, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Some 60 inmates have staged a riot at a justice center in downtown St. Louis in the US state of Missouri, breaking windows and setting fires in a second uprising in less than two months, media reported.

The riot broke on Sunday evening on the third floor.

It followed a similar one on February 6, when inmates broke from their cells and set fires to complain about conditions and alleged lack of COVID-19 precautions.

Footage of the FOX2 channel shows inmates screaming out the windows about air, water, and food.

The riot attracted scores of passersby, who started filming the chaos.

The rioting inmates reportedly had no confirmed weapons, and no officers were put in danger.

Several hours later, police managed to clear inmates from the windows. After a while, another blaze broke out on the second floor, but was later put out by fire crews.

