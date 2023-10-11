Open Menu

Inmates Free Hostages At Paraguay Prison, End Riot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 11:57 PM

Inmates free hostages at Paraguay prison, end riot

Inmates at Paraguay's largest prison on Wednesday freed 22 guards they had taken hostage during a riot that has now ended after negotiations with authorities, police said

Asuncion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Inmates at Paraguay's largest prison on Wednesday freed 22 guards they had taken hostage during a riot that has now ended after negotiations with authorities, police said.

Hundreds of inmates set alight mattresses and lobbed rocks at officers from the roof of the overcrowded Tacumbu jail during the riot, which began Tuesday.

The guards were held hostage for 15 hours, and dozens of women who had come to visit relatives were also trapped inside during the unrest.

"Everything is restored. Total normality has returned. Officers' weapons have been recovered. No one was injured," police spokesman Ever Paris told journalists outside the prison.

Police have not said what the negotiations with the inmates entailed, although one of the prisoners' demands was the resignation of Justice Minister Angel Barchini.

The violence comes after the minister last week announced a plan "to regain power in the penitentiary centers," where the Rotela Clan and Brazilian gangs reign supreme.

Barchini had warned that the plan would "cost human lives."

Tacumbu prison houses around 3,000 inmates, or six times the capacity it was built for, criminologist Juan Martens told AFP.

Paraguay, a country of 6.5 million inhabitants, has around 16,000 inmates spread across 18 prisons.

hro/gm/mtp/fb/dw

Related Topics

Injured Police Jail Visit Paris Paraguay Women From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water ..

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water and carbon

2 minutes ago
 Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

2 minutes ago
 Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Haf ..

Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Hafiz Hamdullah

2 minutes ago
 Accomplice in 2016 killing of French police couple ..

Accomplice in 2016 killing of French police couple jailed for life

6 minutes ago
 Haiti police chief welcomes help to beat 'urban gu ..

Haiti police chief welcomes help to beat 'urban guerilla' gangs

6 minutes ago
 Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win o ..

Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan

6 minutes ago
NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water ..

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water and carbon

6 minutes ago
 Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win o ..

Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 Zelensky seeks defences for winter on visit to NAT ..

Zelensky seeks defences for winter on visit to NATO

1 minute ago
 Dupont '100 percent' for France's World Cup quarte ..

Dupont '100 percent' for France's World Cup quarter-final with Springboks

1 minute ago
 UN chief 'deeply regrets' Niger expulsion of UN of ..

UN chief 'deeply regrets' Niger expulsion of UN official

1 minute ago
 Death toll, displacements rising as Israeli-Palest ..

Death toll, displacements rising as Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalates

1 minute ago

More Stories From World