Inmates Of Sydney Prison Spell Out Black Lives Matter After Tear Gas Used To Stop Fight

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 04:33 PM

Inmates of Sydney Prison Spell Out Black Lives Matter After Tear Gas Used to Stop Fight

Inmates of Sydney's Long Bay prison in the Australian state of New South Wales have spelled out Black Lives Matter after officers used tear gas to break up a yard fight on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Inmates of Sydney's Long Bay prison in the Australian state of New South Wales have spelled out Black Lives Matter after officers used tear gas to break up a yard fight on Monday.

According to helicopter footage published by the country's ABC news broadcaster, inmates used materials to write the letters BLM (Black Lives Matter) on the ground. The image was picked up by the helicopter footage.

Corrective Services New South Wales (CSNSW), the authority that manages the prison, said that the disturbance was not connected to the Black Lives Matter movement.

"There is no indication the unrest was related to the Black Lives Matter protests," a CSNSW representative said in a statement, as quoted by the broadcaster.

The original fight was due to a drug-related dispute, and other inmates did not cooperate to allow officers to quell the disturbance, the broadcaster cited CSNSW as saying.

The jail authority apologized to local residents for the disturbance, as tear gas used by officers reportedly drifted into neighboring streets and forced residents to run into their homes.

Numerous protests against racial inequality and the mistreatment of indigenous Australians in police custody took place in the country over the past weekend. Law enforcement officers reportedly used pepper spray on demonstrators during an incident inside the city's Central Station on Saturday evening.

