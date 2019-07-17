(@FahadShabbir)

HOHHOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :North China 's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region's GDP increased to 826.67 billion Yuan (about 120 billion U.S. Dollars ) in the first half of this year, up 5.5 percent year on year, the regional bureau of statistics said Wednesday.

In the first six months of 2019, the total output value of agriculture, forestry, husbandry and fishery in the region reached 62 billion yuan, with an increase of 1.

8 percent year on year.

The region's major industrial enterprises, with an annual output value of 20 million yuan each, reported a year-on-year growth of 7.1 percent in added value in the first half of this year.

The service sector, which has become an important driving force for the region's economy, contributed 50 percent to the regional GDP growth.

During the period, the per capita disposable income of Inner Mongolia residents was 14,548 yuan, up 7.5 percent year on year.