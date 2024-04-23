Open Menu

Innovation Week Underway In Mongolia

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Innovation Week underway in Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The 10th edition of Mongolia's Innovation Week is being held simultaneously in the capital Ulan Bator and the northern province of Orkhon, the country's Ministry of education and Science said Tuesday.

Co-organized by the ministry, the Mongolian Foundation for Science and Technology, the Science Park of Mongolia, and several universities, the event aims to bring science and knowledge into economic circulation and strengthen the national innovation capacity, according to the organizers.

During the event starting Monday, many activities, including an exhibition of innovative products, virtual exhibitions, discussions about innovation, a meeting of young researchers, and a contest to award innovative ideas and projects for business, are expected to be held.

Since 2015, Innovation Week has been organized in Mongolia every year.

Related Topics

Technology Business Education Young Mongolia 2015 Event

Recent Stories

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

13 minutes ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

13 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

13 hours ago
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

13 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

13 hours ago
 Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

13 hours ago
 Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat dis ..

Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster

13 hours ago
 Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower C ..

Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral

13 hours ago
 “Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kic ..

“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock

13 hours ago

More Stories From World