Innovation Week underway in Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The 10th edition of Mongolia's Innovation Week is being held simultaneously in the capital Ulan Bator and the northern province of Orkhon, the country's Ministry of education and Science said Tuesday.

Co-organized by the ministry, the Mongolian Foundation for Science and Technology, the Science Park of Mongolia, and several universities, the event aims to bring science and knowledge into economic circulation and strengthen the national innovation capacity, according to the organizers.

During the event starting Monday, many activities, including an exhibition of innovative products, virtual exhibitions, discussions about innovation, a meeting of young researchers, and a contest to award innovative ideas and projects for business, are expected to be held.

Since 2015, Innovation Week has been organized in Mongolia every year.