Inoue World Title Fight Off After Goodman Suffers Cut In Training
Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Naoya Inoue's Christmas Eve super-bantamweight world title fight against Sam Goodman in Tokyo has been postponed to January 24, his gym announced Saturday after the Australian cut his eye in sparring.
"We were informed today from Goodman's side that he had sustained an injury," Inoue's Ohashi Gym said in a statement.
"We decided to postpone the fight after discussing with Goodman's side the status of his recovery," it said, adding the fight would now take place on January 24.
Goodman hurt his left eye during his final training session before jetting to Japan to face the undisputed champion, the Australian's promoter and his manager told Sydney's Daily Telegraph.
Goodman, the mandatory challenger for Inoue's WBO and IBF titles, needed four stitches and was told he could not fight for four weeks, the newspaper said.
"He's still going to be great, but we couldn't let him fight with the cut in 10 days' time," his manager Pete Mitrevski said.
Japan's Inoue, who has a 28-0 record with 25 knockouts, beat Ireland's TJ Doheny in his most recent defence in Tokyo in September.
The fight against Goodman, who has a 19-0 record with eight KOs, was set to be his last in his homeland before an expected bout in Las Vegas next year.
Inoue was due to defend his super-bantamweight titles for the third time since becoming undisputed champion in December last year.
He is just the second man to become undisputed world champion at two different weights since the four-belt era began in 2004. American Terence Crawford was the first.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week
EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey
Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening
Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw
Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name far-right president
CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land ..
Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest
WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort
More Stories From World
-
South Korean president faces second impeachment vote as thousands rally2 minutes ago
-
Rain wipes out entire second session of third Test2 minutes ago
-
Inoue world title fight off after Goodman suffers cut in training3 minutes ago
-
NZ squander sound start as England battle back into third Test3 minutes ago
-
Jordan to host Syria talks after Damascus erupts in celebration2 hours ago
-
Yoon fans steadfast as S. Korean leader faces impeachment2 hours ago
-
Georgia ruling party set to install loyalist president amid constitutional crisis2 hours ago
-
China's Xi to attend Macau 25th handover anniversary next week: Xinhua2 hours ago
-
S. Korea's Yoon: from rising star to second impeachment vote2 hours ago
-
South Korea's 11 days of turmoil2 hours ago
-
Habitat loss stokes rabid jackal attacks in Bangladesh2 hours ago
-
Malaysian veteran dives water hazards for sunken golf treasure2 hours ago