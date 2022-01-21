UrduPoint.com

Inquest Finds Pope Benedict XVI Mishandled 4 Child Abuse Cases As Archbishop Of Munich

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Inquest Finds Pope Benedict XVI Mishandled 4 Child Abuse Cases as Archbishop of Munich

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) A German investigation into child sex abuses in the Archdiocese of Munich-Freising on Thursday accused Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI of not acting against four accused clergymen during his tenure as the archbishop of Munich from 1977 to 1982.

Earlier in the day, German legal firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl, commissioned by the archdiocese in 2020 to look into child abuse from 1945 to 2019, finally published its findings. The law firm claims that the former leader of the Catholic Church was informed about the abuse that happened on his watch as the archbishop.

"We believe that he can be accused of misconduct in four cases. Two of these cases concern abuses committed during his tenure and sanctioned by the state. In both cases, the perpetrators remained active in pastoral care," lawyer Martin Pusch said at a press conference in Munich, as quoted by CNN.

According to the Vatican news, the report lists 497 abused children, 247 boys and 182 girls, and identifies 235 perpetrators, including 173 priests.

"The Pope Emeritus, as he has already repeated several times during the years of his pontificate, expresses his shock and shame at the abuse of minors committed by clerics, and expresses his personal closeness and prayer for all the victims, some of whom he has met on the occasion of his apostolic journeys," Archbishop Georg Ganswein, the Benedict XVI's personal secretary, told reporters, as quoted by the Vatican News.

The scandal around widespread sexual abuses and pedophilia in the Catholic Church in the US erupted in 2002 when the Boston Globe newspaper published the results of an investigation into such practice in the local Catholic community. After that, it turned out that the problem existed in Catholic communities around the world. Pope Francis intensified efforts to root out the issue since he to lead the Catholic Church in 2013.

Related Topics

World Scandal German Munich Lead Boston 2019 2020 Prayer Church All From

Recent Stories

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcomi ..

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White ..

31 minutes ago
 Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithiu ..

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

31 minutes ago
 New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukr ..

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pe ..

55 minutes ago
 US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, ..

US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, Causing Loss of Function - Re ..

55 minutes ago
 Country heading towards development positively: Sh ..

Country heading towards development positively: Shahbaz Gill

55 minutes ago
 Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over ..

Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over Kurdish Office in Nicosia - Re ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.