UrduPoint.com

Insecurity Drives More Burkinabe To Seek Asylum, Further Disrupting Sahel Region - UNHCR

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Insecurity Drives More Burkinabe to Seek Asylum, Further Disrupting Sahel Region - UNHCR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday that persisting insecurity in the fragile Sahel region of Africa forces more Burkinabe to flee their homes, spurring a humanitarian disarray in neighboring countries.

Sahel, a region adjacent to the North Africa, covering territories of Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Sudan, South Sudan, and Eritrea, has been plunged into violent turmoil for years, with several extremist groups impairing stability in the region.

"Around 7,000 Burkinabe have arrived in north-western Cote d'Ivoire since May last year. The influx has accelerated in the past six weeks - though is not seen as linked to the recent military coup in Burkina Faso - with an average of 100 people recently crossing the border daily, according to local authorities," a UNHCR statement said, adding that the agency has registered and aided nearly 4,000 of them.

UNHCR stressed that an increasing number of Burkinabe was displaced in 2021 both internally and externally, with nearly 50% increase compared to the previous year.

"In 2021, some 19,200 Burkinabe fled to neighboring Cote d'Ivoire, Mali, Niger and Benin.

.. More than 34,000 Burkinabe are now in exile across the region," the statement added, pointing out that over 1.5 million people were displaced within the country, hitting the record of internally displaced inhabitants in Africa.

The situation of the Burkinabe refugees is worsening as more people arrive in Cote d'Ivoire without personal belongings or food. Fleeing for fear of the extremists' brutality, they are sheltered by Ivorian villagers in overcrowded conditions, with many families housing up to 30 refugees in small houses.

Crowding degrades sanitary conditions, with an extensive spread of malaria, respiratory infections, and malnutrition, adding to the strain on local health facilities.

UNHCR warned that unless the security environment in Sahel region is stabilizes, with extremist groups quelled, situation with refugees alongside concomitant challenges will deteriorate.

Earlier in the month, UNHCR spokesman Boris Cheshirkov called for joint international action to put an end to the decade-long Sahel turbulence, which has forced a total of 2.5 million people to flee their homes.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Mali Eritrea Burkina Faso Benin Sudan Senegal Mauritania Niger May Border Refugee UNHCR Million Housing

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

50 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

3 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

4 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>