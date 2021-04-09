UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inside Covid Vaccine Production At BioNTech's New Plant

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:37 PM

Inside Covid vaccine production at BioNTech's new plant

Decontamination chambers, tight-fitting protective suits, a controlled atmosphere: vigilance is the order of the day when making Covid-19 vaccines at the new BioNTech plant in Marburg, Germany

Marburg, Germany, April 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Decontamination chambers, tight-fitting protective suits, a controlled atmosphere: vigilance is the order of the day when making Covid-19 vaccines at the new BioNTech plant in Marburg, Germany.

From the outside, the facility is an unassuming building on the outskirts of the town north of Frankfurt in central Germany.

But that quickly changes when you step inside the rooms of the second European site to manufacture the vaccine developed by BioNTech with US giant Pfizer.

Production has been running night and day since the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the site at the end of March, with the facility poised to eventually churn out one billion doses a year.

"It takes a lot of manual work and about 50,000 steps to make a batch" of messenger RNA (mRNA), the substance that trains the immune system to protect itself against Covid-19, production manager Valeska Schilling told AFP.

From that batch, "we can make some seven or eight million doses of vaccine," said Schilling, who is "extremely proud" of the huge scientific effort.

Related Topics

Germany Frankfurt SITE March Billion Million

Recent Stories

Lahore police arrest 76 criminals during crackdown ..

17 seconds ago

Qadri stresses for strengthening relations with Sa ..

19 seconds ago

Hindu families demand India to share probe report ..

21 seconds ago

IGP attends passing-out parade of 22nd Elite Basic ..

23 seconds ago

SECP witnessed 39% growth in companies' incorporat ..

30 seconds ago

Efforts underway for Pakistan's vocational trainin ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.