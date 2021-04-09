Decontamination chambers, tight-fitting protective suits, a controlled atmosphere: vigilance is the order of the day when making Covid-19 vaccines at the new BioNTech plant in Marburg, Germany

Marburg, Germany, April 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Decontamination chambers, tight-fitting protective suits, a controlled atmosphere: vigilance is the order of the day when making Covid-19 vaccines at the new BioNTech plant in Marburg, Germany.

From the outside, the facility is an unassuming building on the outskirts of the town north of Frankfurt in central Germany.

But that quickly changes when you step inside the rooms of the second European site to manufacture the vaccine developed by BioNTech with US giant Pfizer.

Production has been running night and day since the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the site at the end of March, with the facility poised to eventually churn out one billion doses a year.

"It takes a lot of manual work and about 50,000 steps to make a batch" of messenger RNA (mRNA), the substance that trains the immune system to protect itself against Covid-19, production manager Valeska Schilling told AFP.

From that batch, "we can make some seven or eight million doses of vaccine," said Schilling, who is "extremely proud" of the huge scientific effort.