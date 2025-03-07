Open Menu

Inside The Pantry: South Africa's Nightlife And Diversity Collide

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Inside The Pantry: South Africa's nightlife and diversity collide

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) From insomniacs to party-goers, doting couples, tired paramedics and Johannesburg's golden youth, The Pantry, a petrol station doubling as a gourmet deli, has become unmissable on the nightlife scene of South Africa's biggest city.

Open 24 hours a day, the establishment which opened three years ago is a haven for revellers looking for a midnight snack to sober up after the bars and nightclubs close at 2:00 or 5:00 am.

"Believe me, we see it all here," sighs a cashier.

Before the curtains open on Johannesburg's infamous party scene, the evening gets off to a gentle start.

On a Friday at around 6:00 pm, families with children flock to the Italian ice cream counter or near the pizza oven. Black, white and Asian, speaking isiZulu, Afrikaans, English or another of South Africa's 12 official languages, the country's diversity is mirrored at the dining tables.

Toddling around in twinkling rain boots and wrapped up in his dinosaur pyjamas, 18-months old Akani is thrilled.

"We come here every Friday," smiles his dad, Tony, 33. "He loves the activity and the people watching, seeing so many different people.

"

Three young queer friends, one of them wearing a pink wig and high-heeled sandals, share coffees and a modest tray of fries.

"This is a good fun place for late nights, it's always open," comments Thembiso, a 19-year-old student in a pearl necklace, before a spontaneous photoshoot in the car park, amid the smell of fuel and exhaust fumes.

On the bonnet of a sports car, more modest in their plain shirts and chino trousers, a group of young men are playing cards next to the petrol pumps. They are Muslim, explains a security guard who recognises the regulars, and as such avoid night spots that serve alcohol.

Inside the deli, sparkling wines, chocolates and flower bouquets for 300 rands ($16) -- a small fortune in one of the world's most unequal countries -- share the shelves with the usual petrol station goods: cigarettes, condoms and cool drinks.

As the buzzing workday gives way to a lively Friday night, the diner clientele is slowly replaced by dressed up women with super-long eyelashes, in transparent lace dresses, thigh-high boots, tight latex trousers or cropped tops, browsing the aisles before going out.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports ..

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB ..

Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025

10 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy mon ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan

10 hours ago
 184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi P ..

184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested

10 hours ago
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north ..

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

11 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..

11 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

12 hours ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

11 hours ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

13 hours ago

More Stories From World