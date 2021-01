Insider Attack Kills 9 Police Officers in Southern Afghanistan - Source

Nine Afghan police officers have been killed in an insider attack in the Arghandab district of southern Kandahar province, a source told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Nine Afghan police officers have been killed in an insider attack in the Arghandab district of southern Kandahar province, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

Media reported that the insider attack on a check-post in the Sarkari Bagh area of Arghandab district took place on Sunday night.

According to the source, the attacker fled the area.

The attacker is reportedly a member of the Taliban movement that, however, has not commented on the incident so far.