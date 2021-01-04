Insider Attack Kills 9 Police Officers In Southern Afghanistan - Source
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:57 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Nine Afghan police officers have been killed in an insider attack in the Arghandab district of southern Kandahar province, a source told Sputnik on Monday.
Media reported that the insider attack on a check-post in the Sarkari Bagh area of Arghandab district took place on Sunday night.
According to the source, the attacker fled the area.
The attacker is reportedly a member of the Taliban movement that, however, has not commented on the incident so far.