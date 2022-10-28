UrduPoint.com

InSight Lander Losing Power After Mars Dust Storm, Has 4-6 Weeks To Live - NASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 12:50 AM

InSight Lander Losing Power After Mars Dust Storm, Has 4-6 Weeks to Live - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The US InSight Lander exploration vehicle on the surface of Mars is losing power on its solar panels after being hit by a heavy dust storm and now has only four-to-six weeks of energy left after four years of operation, NASA officials told a press conference on Thursday.

"InSight was spared by the dust storm (but) has cut down its power levels from (more than) 400 watt-hours per sol (Martian solar day) to less than 300 watt-hours per sol (and its batteries are being slowly depleted," Jet Propulsion Laboratory Principal Investigator Bruce Banerdt told reporters.

The dust storm was first observed from orbit by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter on September 21 and by October 3, it had boosted the dust haze around the InSight lander on the surface of the planet by 40%, NASA said.

"Four to six weeks from now, we will lose the power to operate and lose contact with the spacecraft, which is sad," Banerdt said.

InSight has operated successfully on the surface of Mars for the past four years, which is already twice its original projected lifetime, NASA officials said.

Related Topics

Storm Vehicle Lander September October From Sad

Recent Stories

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

17 minutes ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

17 minutes ago
 US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Ch ..

US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Changed Because of Ukraine - Whi ..

20 minutes ago
 Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Ou ..

Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Outskirts - Russian Military

20 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose informatio ..

Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose information about Arshad's departure, ki ..

46 minutes ago
 Govt to formulate independent commission to invest ..

Govt to formulate independent commission to investigate Arshad Sharif's murder: ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.