TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) An inspection of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) destroyer Inazuma, which lost control earlier this week in waters near Japan's western prefecture of Yamaguchi, has revealed cracks and dents in the bow of the ship's hull, MSDF said on Thursday.

Japanese media reported on Tuesday that the Japanese Coast Guard received a signal that the destroyer had lost control at about 12:30 local time (03:30 GMT). There was a possibility that the ship lost control after striking rocks on the seabed, according to reports. Media also reported that there was a 30-by-30-meter (98-by-98-feet) oil slick on the surface of the sea around the vessel. MSDF had sent another ship to the site of the incident to tow the destroyer back to a port.

"The likelihood of a ship colliding with underwater objects is increasing," an MSDF spokesperson said, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

Moreover, divers confirmed an ongoing minor oil leak from the ship's broken propeller, the spokesperson said.

For now, the warship remains at sea near Yamaguchi Prefecture. The inspection of the ship's bottom has been conducted at the site, and the crew has been interviewed. Although the tugboat has arrived on the scene, the destroyer cannot be towed away due to the ongoing oil leak, MSDF said, without providing any timeframe for when this would be possible.

MSDF said there was only 7 meters deep shoal not far from the destroyer's route, adding that the warship probably veered off course and hit underwater rocks, causing the propeller to break.