Inspection of Ships Under Grain Deal Resumed - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The inspection of ships under the Black Sea Grain Initiative have resumed, the TRT Haber broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing sources from the Turkish Defense Ministry.

The sources said that the so-called green corridor has restarted and inspections have resumed at the initiative of Ankara.

Meanwhile, the ministry also said that participants of the meeting on the grain deal in Istanbul will discuss its extension and evacuation of Turkish vessels from Ukrainian ports.