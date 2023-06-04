UrduPoint.com

Inspection Showed Half Of Bomb Shelters In Kiev Closed Or Unusable - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Almost half of bomb shelters in Kiev examined during an inspection turned out to be closed or unusable, Ukrainian Minister of Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin said Sunday.

"Pretty embaressed with the 1st day interim results of Kyiv shelters checkup. So far half of Kyiv shelters checked are not ready," Kamyshin wrote on Twitter.

He noted on his social media that as of Sunday, 1,078 facilities had been checked. Of those, half were not operational as they were either not ready for use or the commission was unable to open them. The minister said he doubted that another half were open and found ready, based on the results of a selective inspection of the shelters in Obolonsky district.

The data provided by the minister showed that 11% of the shelters were closed and another 33% were unusable.

On Saturday, Kamyshin said he was instructed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to check all bomb shelters in Kiev in 10 days after three people died in front of a closed shelter in the Ukrainian capital after an air raid alarm was issued.

The office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine opened a criminal case over the incident, with four people detained so far.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has repeatedly stated that Russian forces are launching high-precision strikes against Ukraine's military infrastructure, while Ukrainian troops are trying to intercept high-precision missiles with anti-aircraft equipment deployed in cities, resulting in civilian casualties.

