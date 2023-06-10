UrduPoint.com

Inspection Shows Only 15% Of Bomb Shelters In Kiev Ready For Use - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2023 | 08:59 PM

The final results of an inspection of bomb shelters in Kiev revealed that only 15% of them are ready for use with no faults, Ukrainian Minister of Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin said on Saturday, describing the results as "disappointing"

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) The final results of an inspection of bomb shelters in Kiev revealed that only 15% of them are ready for use with no faults, Ukrainian Minister of Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin said on Saturday, describing the results as "disappointing."

"The commission completed an inspection of all 4,655 shelters in Kiev. The results are disappointing. Only 15% are suitable without any significant problems.

Another 50% are technically suitable, but they need to be put in order," Kamyshin wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that just 44% bomb shelters were found to be freely accessible, while another 21% are reachable within five minutes, usually opened by wardens who open them in the event of alarm.

Earlier in June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Kamyshin to check all bomb shelters in Kiev in 10 days, after three people died in front of a closed shelter during an air raid warning.

