MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Sudden inspections and regular large-scale military exercises have shown that the level of training of Russian Armed Forces' units has seriously increased, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his congratulation on Defender of the Fatherland Day.

"During the operation in Syria, they proved in deed that they are capable of solving the most complex tasks. The level of training and coordination of units has grown significantly. This is clearly shown by surprise checks, maneuvers, regular large-scale exercises, including with the participation of our allies, as well as responsible peacekeeping operations," Putin said.

He said "weapons unmatched in the world" have been put on combat duty.