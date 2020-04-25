Inspector General Faults Records on US Counterterror Projects Cost Overruns in Africa

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Inadequate documentation in official records and lack of competence by officials dealing with the issues has led to probable cost overruns of close to $15 million in anti-terrorism initiatives across North Africa, the US Department of State Office of Inspector General (OIG) said in a report on Friday.

"Insufficient performance work statements and subject matter expertise resulted in questioned costs of more than $14.6 million," the report said. "The Office of Inspector General identified deficiencies in three projects selected for review."

The deficiencies were found during an audit of the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs monitoring and coordination of the Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Partnership (TSCTP), the report said.

The TSCTP is intended to be a whole-of-government initiative created to build counterterrorism capacity, improve regional coordination and address underlying drivers of radicalization in the Sahel and Maghreb regions of Africa, the report also said.

Since 2005, the Bureau of African Affairs has obligated $481 million on 299 projects across the region in support of the initiative, the report added.