Inspector General Says Whistleblower Complaint in Trump Call 'Appears Credible' - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The whistleblower complaint regarding the July 25 phone call between US and Ukrainian Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported an "urgent concern" that "appears credible," US Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson said in a letter revealed on Thursday.

"I have determined that the complaint has reported an 'urgent concern' that 'appears credible,'" Atkinson wrote in a letter to the Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint regarding the Trump-Zelenskyy telephone call.